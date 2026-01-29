Action in E-ville by dk

Target: ICE at target and HD.

About 300 community groups, indigenous leaders and just folks gathered Tuesday, Jan 27 under intermittent showers in Emeryville's Huichin Park to march and dance in demand that Target and Home Depot publicly call for Congress to stop funding ICE and affirm their stores as 4th amendment workplaces by publicly posting signage denying entrance to immigration agents without signed judicial warrants and training staff on how to respond if immigration agents enter illegally.



Some participants entered the premise of the corporate colluders to take a stand against ICE terror, some to reallocate(joke;-) not going shopping! peaceably with banners and signage as dancers and drums occupied outside. a 'rain dance'? security seemed stood down/solidarity. inspiring action! may harsh rain fall on all the fascists!