From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Americas East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice
Action in E-ville
Target: ICE at target and HD.
About 300 community groups, indigenous leaders and just folks gathered Tuesday, Jan 27 under intermittent showers in Emeryville's Huichin Park to march and dance in demand that Target and Home Depot publicly call for Congress to stop funding ICE and affirm their stores as 4th amendment workplaces by publicly posting signage denying entrance to immigration agents without signed judicial warrants and training staff on how to respond if immigration agents enter illegally.
Some participants entered the premise of the corporate colluders to take a stand against ICE terror, some to reallocate(joke;-) not going shopping! peaceably with banners and signage as dancers and drums occupied outside. a 'rain dance'? security seemed stood down/solidarity. inspiring action! may harsh rain fall on all the fascists!
Some participants entered the premise of the corporate colluders to take a stand against ICE terror, some to reallocate(joke;-) not going shopping! peaceably with banners and signage as dancers and drums occupied outside. a 'rain dance'? security seemed stood down/solidarity. inspiring action! may harsh rain fall on all the fascists!
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network