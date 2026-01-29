top
Americas East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Action in E-ville

by dk
Thu, Jan 29, 2026 9:34PM
Target: ICE at target and HD.
in the street
original image (3264x2448)
About 300 community groups, indigenous leaders and just folks gathered Tuesday, Jan 27 under intermittent showers in Emeryville's Huichin Park to march and dance in demand that Target and Home Depot publicly call for Congress to stop funding ICE and affirm their stores as 4th amendment workplaces by publicly posting signage denying entrance to immigration agents without signed judicial warrants and training staff on how to respond if immigration agents enter illegally.

Some participants entered the premise of the corporate colluders to take a stand against ICE terror, some to reallocate(joke;-) not going shopping! peaceably with banners and signage as dancers and drums occupied outside. a 'rain dance'? security seemed stood down/solidarity. inspiring action! may harsh rain fall on all the fascists!
§
by dk
Thu, Jan 29, 2026 9:34PM
sm_fundkill.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by dk
Thu, Jan 29, 2026 9:34PM
sm_hd2crd.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by dk
Thu, Jan 29, 2026 9:34PM
sm_hd3crd.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by dk
Thu, Jan 29, 2026 9:34PM
sm_notshop.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by dk
Thu, Jan 29, 2026 9:34PM
sm_raingong.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by dk
Thu, Jan 29, 2026 9:34PM
sm_cerimony.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§
by dk
Thu, Jan 29, 2026 9:34PM
sm_dance.jpg
original image (1950x2383)
