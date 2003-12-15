From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose #teslatakedown / Make Billionaires PAY!
Date:
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center Sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117
At #teslatakedown we know our nation's problems are not caused by immigrants, they are caused by a handful greedy billionaires.
Let’s make Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg pay for the damage, hurt, and chaos they inflict daily on our democracy.
How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our protest. Don’t shop on Amazon. Boycott Meta. As for Palantir, there seems to be no limit on how much information can be snatched up, sold, and bought for the government to keep tabs on us. Looking at the “big beautiful bill” it’s clear that there are wheels in motion for this tech infrastructure to continue to balloon. It’s alarming to see $700 million set aside in this bill for ICE’s “information technology investments to support enforcement and removal operations.”
Make: a sign that can be read from across the street.
TeslaTakeDown San Jose has expanded our message to include ALL Billionaires and Oligarchs.
Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.
Wear: a jacket, hat/sunscreen.
Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest. We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
Together, let's fight back!
#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/san-jose-...
