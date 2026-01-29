From the Open-Publishing Calendar
gay shame new friends meeting
Date:
Saturday, February 14, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
gay shame
Location Details:
465 Collective
465 South Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA
94103
465 South Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA
94103
gay shame new friends meeting
february 14th
4pm
465 collective (465 south van ness ave)
come learn about the history of gay shame & how best to fuck shit up with us
or just come and hang
wear a mask
xo
mary
For more information: https://gayshame.net/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 29, 2026 9:15PM
