gay shame new friends meeting

Date:

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

gay shame

Location Details:

465 Collective

465 South Van Ness Ave

San Francisco, CA

94103

gay shame new friends meeting

february 14th

4pm

465 collective (465 south van ness ave)



come learn about the history of gay shame & how best to fuck shit up with us

or just come and hang



wear a mask



xo

mary