Noisemaker protest at the Israeli Consulate
Date:
Friday, January 30, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
L Maris
Location Details:
456 Montgomery, San Francisco
‼️Come out and tell the zionist consulate to f*ck off‼️
🔻 Friday, January 30, 2026) and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12:30pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 29, 2026 4:51PM
