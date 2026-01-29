From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hikers for Palestine: Walking in Solidarity with Gaza’s Orphans
Saturday, January 31, 2026
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fundraiser
Hikers for Palestine
Berkeley Marina, Seabreeze Parking lot at 598 University Ave
Join Hikers for Palestine on Saturday, January 31st at 11am for an easy and restorative walk along the San Francisco Bay Trail. We’ll meet at the Seabreeze parking lot at the entrance to the Berkeley Marina (598 University Ave) and walk to the Emeryville Marina on a flat, paved, and easily accessible out-and-back route just over 6 miles total. The walk will take about 2.5 to 3 hours at a relaxed pace and features excellent views of the Bay Bridge, Alcatraz, Angel Island, and San Francisco, with rest breaks in the Emeryville Marina to take in the scenery.
Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.
We are suggesting a $5–$20 donation to support the HEAL Palestine Orphan Program, though no one will be turned away for lack of funds. In Gaza, thousands of children have lost parents, homes, and their sense of safety. HEAL Palestine has identified 70 orphaned and sole-survivor children in urgent need of long-term, comprehensive support. Their Orphan Program provides these children with stability, education, emotional care, and essential resources to help rebuild their lives. We will be collecting donations via Venmo or cash to contribute a collective lump-sum donation. Learn more at: https://www.healpalestine.org/heal-palestine-orphan-program/
