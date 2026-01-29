From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Unite to Fight the Far Right Rally J24
On January 24 activists counter protested the annual "West Coast Walk for Life"
Photos
Thomas Hunter II ProBonoPhoto
Steve Ziman ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographers
Top Photo by Steve Ziman: Honey Mahogany awaits turn to speak following Dragon King
Thomas Hunter II ProBonoPhoto
Steve Ziman ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographers
Top Photo by Steve Ziman: Honey Mahogany awaits turn to speak following Dragon King
For more information: http://www.reproJusticeNow.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network