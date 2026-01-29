Protest @ Press Conference

Date:

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Freedom4All

Location Details:

Mexican Heritage Plaza

1/29/26 at 12:30 PM there’s a press conference at Mexican Heritage Plaza on immigration.

Would be very cool if they didn’t get to speak without hearing from us first.

Let’s show up and protest.



Congressmember Lofgren, Liccardo, Matt Mahan, SJPD, and the Sheriff will be there.

Bring your voice. Bring a friend.