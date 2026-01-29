From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest @ Press Conference
Date:
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Freedom4All
Location Details:
Mexican Heritage Plaza
1/29/26 at 12:30 PM there’s a press conference at Mexican Heritage Plaza on immigration.
Would be very cool if they didn’t get to speak without hearing from us first.
Let’s show up and protest.
Congressmember Lofgren, Liccardo, Matt Mahan, SJPD, and the Sheriff will be there.
Bring your voice. Bring a friend.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 28, 2026 7:53PM
