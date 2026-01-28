From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pro-Peace Vigil (20-Minute Meditation)
Date:
Thursday, February 05, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Spiritual Friends Sangha
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall Steps (Polk St.)
In this time of great uncertainty we offer an opportunity to come together to cultivate peace and connection in community. Join us on the Steps of City Hall as we call our leaders to move and act from a centered and grounded place of peace.
As Thich Nhat Hanh offered:
Peace in Oneself
Peace in the World
We call for Peace. SIT in PEACE, Stand for Justice. Join us!
For more information: https://www.sfsangha.org/peace.html
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 28, 2026 5:03PM
