Pro-Peace Vigil (20-Minute Meditation)

Date:

Thursday, February 05, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Spiritual Friends Sangha

Location Details:

San Francisco City Hall Steps (Polk St.)

In this time of great uncertainty we offer an opportunity to come together to cultivate peace and connection in community. Join us on the Steps of City Hall as we call our leaders to move and act from a centered and grounded place of peace.



As Thich Nhat Hanh offered:



Peace in Oneself

Peace in the World



We call for Peace. SIT in PEACE, Stand for Justice. Join us!