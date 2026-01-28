As salmon and Delta fish crash, Trump regime approves Sites Reservoir project ROD by Dan Bacher

“Tribal Nations were not meaningfully consulted on a project that directly impacts our waters, sacred places, and our salmon,” said Josa Talley, a Karuk Tribal member and Communications and Outreach Coordinator at Save California Salmon. “That alone should have stopped this project. It is reckless to ignore Tribal knowledge and push projects that further destabilize rivers, devastate our already ailing salmon runs and the industries and cultures they sustain, and call it ‘progress.”