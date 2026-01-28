From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento Sancturay Mixtape Workday
Date:
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
3711 Park Rd, Sacramento, CA 95841
Join us for a Sanctuary Workday at Sanctuary Mixtape in Sacramento!
Spend the day getting dirty, doing good, and helping rescued animals thrive. From mucking stalls to fence repairs to loving on the residents—there’s something for everyone.
Sunday, February 22nd at 10am sharp for a quick rundown and task assignments.
Carpooling is encouraged—email carla [at] dxe.io if you need or can offer a ride.
Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty (jeans are great). No open toed shoes. Bring a water bottle, work gloves, and a face mask if you have them (things can get dusty). Snacks and food provided but feel free to bring your own (especially if you have allergies).
Everyone must fill out the waiver: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSc8EbT_ZbBjs9.../viewform
Spending time with the animals we are working to liberate is not only good for your mental health and well being but it reinforces our commitment to the cause.
-----------------
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at [dxe.io/conduct](https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fdxe.io%2Fconduct%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExMlhialllVUlzTE1UaTZ3SXNydGMGYXBwX2lkEDIyMjAzOTE3ODgyMDA4OTIAAR5G7XO9kJf8j46uhrbu0KNiVJcqbviX7Uta_UBh5AVf2L06PHka1zG_VPG1QQ_aem_q8LcM9lSHiWhCz3v5gpXgg&h=AT16YnXLgmZ2a4VPyu-4kTQ8N8eiGkJSDuwHzeRo0OSCOnFnBZ6xdFV8EbOOaNxUzzoJci6XrFf7yfu8aUcBMhFmv-SHgDFtv60-pxs1HfGJ8ghEL1m0cadaA5onCe5O0aT14FfofU7ma5AD&tn=q&c%5B0%5D=AT33kqJzvcDeQAyviW_VgMma_IdCiDoW5xj-PrnuXkEwVDSWIQ9Cq6dfJq8QmR-2HXqmg2GTTuA0HUp782xoncT69Y4FZy-O74SGl_MMJD7mqEjdrXb2k8iVL2AdYydgr-6EuYqRT1JTZlyYG5OeD7YK_fV1nlgt3ew)
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 28, 2026 1:16PM
