Sacramento: ACLU NorCal Convening - Training to Organize for Change & Defend Democracy

Date:

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

ACLU NorCal

Location Details:

ACLU NorCal Workshop



10 AM - 4 PM with breakfast and lunch included



Saturday, February 7: San Jose

Saturday, February 21: Watsonville

Saturday, February 28: Sacramento



Together we building power to defend our rights, our freedoms, and our democracy. ACLU NorCal's Organizing Convenings are free, one-day trainings designed to give you the tools to organize and lead in this critical moment. Our communities need bold action, and we need you in the fight.



You'll learn how to:



--Organize effectively in your community



--Have persuasive conversations that move people to action



--Build lasting connections with others who are ready to rise to the moment



We are hosting convenings in three different locations across the region. The event content will be the same at each event.



All events will be 10AM-4PM. The training starts promptly at 10:30AM. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Exact locations will be communicated to attendees closer to the event. Attendees will be able to request mileage reimbursement.



These trainings are for people ready to turn outrage into action. All we ask is that you commit to the whole event and bring someone with you if you can. Organizing is relational, and the path forward depends on all of us. Please RSVP by January 31 to secure your spot.



Now is the moment to stand up for our democracy, so join us for this training and be part of the movement for change. Please reach out to us at changemakers [at] aclunc.org with any questions.