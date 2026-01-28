top
San Francisco Police State & Prisons

Abolish ICE Human Banner on Ocean Beach SF

Image of No Kings, Yes on 50 human banner on Ocean Beach San Francisco by Human Banner-SF in October 2025
Date:
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Human Banner-SF
Location Details:
1000 Great Hwy, Stairwell 17, San Francisco, CA 94121
Join peaceful people from San Francisco Bay communities and all walks of life for a family-friendly, inclusive and peaceful event where we will create a new beautiful work of human art together on Ocean Beach. Nobody said that the revolution couldn't be fun!

The banner message for this event is - ABOLISH ICE

When: Saturday, January 31st - Arrive by 11:30 am
Where: Ocean Beach, SF - Stairwell 17
Register: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/892712/

Directly across from the Beach Chalet — 1000 Great Highway, SF, CA, 94121 — closest intersection is Fulton and Great Highway.

Please Plan to Arrive at the Beach by 11:30 am - This will ensure we are all in place for photography by our drone crews at NOON SHARP. The event will wrap up by about 1:00 pm.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO REGISTER - Knowing how many people will attend really helps us with the banner design calculations. THANK YOU!

Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/892712/
For more information: https://humanbanner-sf.com/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 28, 2026 11:05AM
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
