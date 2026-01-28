ICE Out: Calling Party Action

Date:

Friday, January 30, 2026

Time:

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

ICE OUT NATIONWIDE SHUTDOWN



As ICE agents continue to kidnap people from their homes, schools, jobs, cars, and on the streets, we are standing in solidarity with the victims of ICE terror! Join us January 30th at 12:30pm PT on Zoom for a nationwide shutdown as we jam the phone lines of the companies tied with the war economy!



Justice for Alex Pretti! Justice for Renee Good!