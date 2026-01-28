From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
ICE Out: Calling Party Action
Date:
Friday, January 30, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
ICE OUT NATIONWIDE SHUTDOWN
As ICE agents continue to kidnap people from their homes, schools, jobs, cars, and on the streets, we are standing in solidarity with the victims of ICE terror! Join us January 30th at 12:30pm PT on Zoom for a nationwide shutdown as we jam the phone lines of the companies tied with the war economy!
Justice for Alex Pretti! Justice for Renee Good!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 28, 2026 7:36AM
