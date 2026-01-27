Hundreds of SF VA hospital workers and community members commemorated the life of VA AFGE Minneapolis nurse Alex Pretti at the San Francisco VA hospital on January 27, 2026

San Francisco Veteran workers on January 27, 2026 at the VA hospital honored and commemorated the life of Minneapolis AFGE nurse Alex Pretti in front of the hospital. They also talked about theattack on immigrants and the privatization and destruction of the VA system by the government.Production of Labor Video Project