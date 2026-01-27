Large Vigil for Alex Pretti at Veterans Medical Center

Date:

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Raging Grannies/The Wolves

Location Details:

Next to 795 Willow Rd Veterans Medical Healthcare

Rally at intersection of Willow Rd. and Durham St.

Menlo Park, CA

Vigil for Alex Pretti, Dedicated Veterans Administration Healthcare Nurse, Activist



AFGE Local 2110 and Veterans for Peace Chapter 69 are endorsers of this vigil and are sending members and speakers. Alex Pretti was a member of his local AFGE union in Minneapolis.



Organizers the Raging Grannies, The Wolves and Stand Up for Science and Sanity invite community members to stand together in solidarity and to Say His Name. Alex Pretti was murdered by US Border Patrol.



Parking in nearby shopping strips or neighborhoods. Not near public transportation sorry. Not far from a 101 exit. Please carpool if you can.



Group singing with "Anne and Phil" (Phil is member of VFP 69) and the Raging Grannies. Inspiring speakers from VFP 69, AFGE local 2110 union member, healthcare professionals including a doctor who worked at this location entire career, patient who is being treated here for effects of Agent Orange exposure during Vietnam war. Short inspiring speeches to be punctuated by chants and songs.



The Grannies are supplying battery operated votive candles but bring your own if you have one.