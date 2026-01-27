Stanford 11 Trial: Pack The Court & Hallway

Date:

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Time:

8:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Court Date

Organizer/Author:

Anonymous

Location Details:

Department 53, so called 'Hall Of Justice' take a right after the security checkpoint lobby and apparent is an elevator in the other wing, there are signs, park across the street or meters or farther away.



Santa Clara Hall of Justice

Department 53

190–200 W. Hedding St, San Jose, CA 95110





"Pack the court! Thursday Jan 29th, 8:30AM



Please note: The courtroom has limited capacity. Proceedings are accessible remotely via the County Website, remote Hearings Department 53 -



If you attend in person and do not get a seat in the courtroom, please stick around! People will leave at different intervals throughout the day. It is also impactful to pack the hallways of the courthouse and have a large showing outside. "

