Stanford 11 Trial: Pack The Court & Hallway
Date:
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Time:
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Court Date
Organizer/Author:
Anonymous
Location Details:
Department 53, so called 'Hall Of Justice' take a right after the security checkpoint lobby and apparent is an elevator in the other wing, there are signs, park across the street or meters or farther away.
Santa Clara Hall of Justice
Department 53
190–200 W. Hedding St, San Jose, CA 95110
Santa Clara Hall of Justice
Department 53
190–200 W. Hedding St, San Jose, CA 95110
Caution: one could be subject to Zignal Labs, Palantir, Meta and other surveillance by visiting the link below.
"Pack the court! Thursday Jan 29th, 8:30AM
Please note: The courtroom has limited capacity. Proceedings are accessible remotely via the County Website, remote Hearings Department 53 - https://santaclara.courts.ca.gov/online-services/remote-hearings
If you attend in person and do not get a seat in the courtroom, please stick around! People will leave at different intervals throughout the day. It is also impactful to pack the hallways of the courthouse and have a large showing outside. "
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DUBnR_VEgBj/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 27, 2026 11:16PM
