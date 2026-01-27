From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Factory Farm Watch Banner Painting Party
Date:
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Berkeley Animal Rights Center
2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
Howdy, folks! We'll be launching the Factory Farm Watch map website soon and we want to have plenty of banners to promote the state's top resource on factory farms throughout CA!
Please join us at 1pm after the meetup this Saturday and wear clothing that you wouldn't mind getting paint on to join the effort - thanks!
WHEN: 1pm, Saturday, Jan 31st
WHERE: 2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
WEAR: Clothing you don't mind getting a little paint on
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.
ACCESSIBILITY: There will be some standing and walking. We’ll have a couple chairs on hand in case anyone needs to rest.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
