Palestine and the Palestinian People before October 7th, Lecture 2
Date:
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
Albany Library Edith Stone Room
This series is an abbreviated version of my semester-length course, “Israel, the Palestinians and US Foreign Policy,” which I taught for 25 years at Sonoma State University.
Since October 7th, 2023, many have been overwhelmed by the magnitude of the death toll and the destruction of the physical infrastructure of the Gaza Strip. Whether you have limited knowledge of the Palestinians’ past or a significant familiarity with the Palestinian experience, these lectures aim to connect the signal events of history—from the rise of Political Zionism to the present.
RSVP to bepreisler [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://sites.google.com/view/palestine-be...
