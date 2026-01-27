Thursday Human Billboard for Palestine

Date:

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

El Cerrito Plaza San Pablo Ave and Carlson, in front of Daiso

Every Thursday, we gather in front of El Cerrito Plaza to stand together in solidarity with Palestine. This is a Human Billboard action- visible, and rooted in our shared vision for a Free Palestine. We hold signs, we hold space, pass out information and we remind our neighbors that there is NO CEASEFIRE in GAZA. Join your neighbors in this act of solidarity and let us continue to build a steady community of people who believe that Palestinian lives shall never be erased and that silence is not an option. Come as you are. Wear a keffiyeh, bring a sign or Pali flag if you have one, or just bring yourself. Help us hold our banners. Whether you stay for ten minutes or an hour, your presence helps build a living, breathing community of solidarity.



📍 El Cerrito Plaza San Pablo Ave and Carlson, in front of Daiso

🕰 Thursdays, 4:30 - 5:30pm ✊

All are welcome