Eyes on ICE: How to Safely Document and Record Training
Thursday, February 05, 2026
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Class/Workshop
No Kings Coalition
Virtual event - Join from anywhere
Thursday, February 5 at 5 - 6 PM PT (8 – 9 PM ET)
Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/892452/
On 1/24/26, federal agents horrifically shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who cared for veterans, in the Eat Street neighborhood of south Minneapolis after brutally beating him in front of witnesses.
Enough is enough. Exercising our Constitutional right to document and record ICE and other federal agents is more important than ever. This call will give you the tools to exercise your rights in a moment when federal agents are terrorizing our communities and using excessive force.
Join our call, Eyes on Ice: Document and Record on Thursday, February 5th, 2026 at 8:00 pm ET. RSVP for Link.
We will cover the latest updates on ICE and CBP's out-of-control and dangerous operations. We will talk through rights when documenting and recording law enforcement encounters, and how you can continue to take action.
RSVP NOW.
ORANIZATIONS
No Kings Coalition: https://www.nokings.org/partners
Main organization of this training: Indivisible
Indivisible is managing registration, data, and communications with participants for this event, and will be sharing data collected via this form with our NO KINGS event co-hosts and partner organizations. By registering for this event, you agree to receive info from Indivisible about this event, and to receive communications via e-mail or SMS message from us and other NO KINGS partner organizations that Indivisible may share your data with.
Indivisible will treat your data according to our organization’s applicable privacy policy: https://indivisible.org/privacy-policy
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/892452/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 27, 2026 7:41AM
