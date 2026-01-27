top
Americas U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Eyes on ICE: How to Safely Document and Record Training

Virtual event - Join from anywhere
original image (833x445)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, February 05, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
No Kings Coalition
Location Details:
Virtual event - Join from anywhere
Thursday, February 5 at 5 - 6 PM PT (8 – 9 PM ET)

Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/892452/

On 1/24/26, federal agents horrifically shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who cared for veterans, in the Eat Street neighborhood of south Minneapolis after brutally beating him in front of witnesses.

Enough is enough. Exercising our Constitutional right to document and record ICE and other federal agents is more important than ever. This call will give you the tools to exercise your rights in a moment when federal agents are terrorizing our communities and using excessive force.

Join our call, Eyes on Ice: Document and Record on Thursday, February 5th, 2026 at 8:00 pm ET. RSVP for Link.

We will cover the latest updates on ICE and CBP's out-of-control and dangerous operations. We will talk through rights when documenting and recording law enforcement encounters, and how you can continue to take action.

RSVP NOW.


ORANIZATIONS

No Kings Coalition: https://www.nokings.org/partners

Main organization of this training: Indivisible

Indivisible is managing registration, data, and communications with participants for this event, and will be sharing data collected via this form with our NO KINGS event co-hosts and partner organizations. By registering for this event, you agree to receive info from Indivisible about this event, and to receive communications via e-mail or SMS message from us and other NO KINGS partner organizations that Indivisible may share your data with.

Indivisible will treat your data according to our organization’s applicable privacy policy: https://indivisible.org/privacy-policy

For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/892452/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 27, 2026 7:41AM
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
