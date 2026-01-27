From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rob Nilsson’s new film release “On The Edge Again” packed the house
Photo of Sequoia Theater in Mill Valley last Thursday evening, including photo of legendary independent maverick filmmaker Rob Nilsson, in glasses, holding a microphone.
Rob Nilsson’s new film release “On The Edge Again” packed the house
Maverick independent filmmaker Rob Nilsson’s new release packed Sequoia theater
By Lynda Carson - January 27, 2026
Oakland, CA - According to an email I received from Zhan Petrov / Rob Nilsson on January 26, 2026, Rob Nilsson’s new film release called “On The Edge Again,” with Bruce Dern and Pam Grier was well received. A crowd of people packed the Sequoia Theater in Mill Valley last Thursday evening to see my friend Rob Nilsson’s new film release.
In support of actor, director, and filmmaker Rob Nilsson, a legend in the film world.
Well known local maverick independent filmmaker Rob Nilsson received the Camera d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1979 for his first feature Northern Lights (co-directed with John Hanson) and also won the Grand Jury Prize at the 1988 Sundance Film Festival for Heat and Sunlight.
Additionally, according to the message I received, in part it said, “The standing-room-only success at the Sequoia Cinema wasn't just a win for the film -- it was a win for the community. For weeks leading up to the show, Rob Nilsson and Zhan Petrov were on the streets of Mill Valley, hand-delivering flyers and posters, ensuring that the theater wasn't just a space, but a home for the evening.
That's right. Rob and Zhan managed to pack the Sequoia Cinema in Mill Valley with film lovers last Thursday evening wanting to see Rob's latest film release called, "On The Edge Again," with Bruce Dern and Pam Grier. The new film release is a directors cut of the original film called, "On The Edge."
The original 1986 film called ”On The Edge” with Bruce Dern, directed by local independent Berkeley filmmaker Rob Nilsson, may be watched here on, YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTitFx5dAXI .
Rob's 9@Night Films are also scheduled to be playing at the Tenderloin Museum in San Francisco, starting January 29, 2026.
9@Night Films at the Tenderloin Museum
https://www.tenderloinmuseum.org/upcoming-public-programs
According to an archived website of Nilsson’s from back around 2002, in part it says;
Director Rob Nilsson and 9@Night Films
“Rob Nilsson, a San Francisco based director, won the Camera d'Or at Cannes for NORTHERN LIGHTS and the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival for HEAT AND SUNLIGHT. He is the first American film director to have won both awards.
Nilsson is a pioneer in the techniques of video to film transfer which led to today's digital revolution. In 1985 SIGNAL 7 was the first small format video feature to be blown up to film and distributed around the world.
Nilsson is currently at work on the 9@Night film series--a unique cycle of street level dramatic feature films about the lives of 50 inner city characters. These 9@Night films are cast from the Tenderloin yGroup (formerly the Tenderloin Action Group), an acting workshop for homeless, inner city residents and professional actors now in its eleventh year.
The 9@Night Project brings together four critical ingredients:
• An aesthetic based on Direct Action Cinema, a method of creating drama from character and circumstance seeking emotional depth and street level authenticity.
• The Tenderloin yGroup, an ensemble of committed actors forged from eleven years of work in the streets of San Francisco's Tenderloin.
• Digital technology for the production, marketing, distribution, and exhibition of high quality feature films at a fraction of industry costs.
• A more efficiently produced and personally meaningful cinema that speaks from the human heart.
Three of the 9@Night features have been completed, two are in post production and another is in pre-production. We are currently seeking production and finishing funds from forward-looking investors throughout the world.”
Since back around 2002, fast forward to the future in 2026, by now there have been 9 films completed for the 9@Night Film series by independent maverick filmmaker Rob Nilsson.
All 9 films from the 9@Night Film series will be played at the Tenderloin Museum, in San Francisco, starting on January 29, 2026.
The film called, NOISE - Film 1 of Rob Nilsson's "9 @ Night" will play Thursday January 29, 2026 | 6:30-8:30pm, at 398 Eddy St. SF, CA 94102.
My friend Rob Nilsson hopes that many of you in the community will show up at the Tenderloin Museum to see all 9 of his 9@Night Films.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
