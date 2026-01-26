ILWU 34 Members Commemorate Renee Good with Her Name on a Ship by LVP

ILWU Local 34 have commemorated the life of Renee Good by arranging to spell her name on the ship they were loading in Oakland. The ship then went to Tacoma where other working people took notice.

