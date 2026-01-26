From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
ILWU 34 Members Commemorate Renee Good with Her Name on a Ship
ILWU Local 34 have commemorated the life of Renee Good by arranging to spell her name on the ship they were loading in Oakland. The ship then went to Tacoma where other working people took notice.
ILWU Local 34 members in the Bay Area commemorated the life of Renee Good by loading a ship with containers to spell her name. The ship then went to Tacoma, Washington.
For more information: http://youtube.com/laborvideo
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network