Thirty two thousand healthcare workers from California Kaiser who are members of UNAC/UHCP which is affiliated to AFSCME went out indefinitely on an unfair labor strike and spoke out at the picket line in Oakland about the dangerous conditions at the hospitals due to lack of staffing and wages that are not retaining regular staff.Kaiser which has $63 billion in funds that could be used for care and staff is instead spending millions to bring in scabs and on lawyers to fight the union. They are also refusing to negotiate with the union.At the Oakland Kaiser on January 26, 2026 UNAC/UHCP physician associate Ross Madden who is on the union negotiating committee talked about the issues on the strike and the refusal of Kaiser to even negotiate.A member of Kaiser Beth Youhn who is a retired member of Operating Engineers Local 3 spoke out about the conditions at the hospital and also connected with the murder by ICE in Minneapolis of VA AFGE nurse Alex Pretti and brought a sign to the picket line to support the strikers and took it into the hospital.