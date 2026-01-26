top
California East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Kaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike for Staffing & Wages

by LVP
Mon, Jan 26, 2026 8:03PM
Thirty two thousand healthcare workers from California Kaiser who are members of UNAC/UHCP which is affiliated to AFSCME went out indefinitely on an unfair labor strike and spoke out at the picket line in Oakland about the dangerous conditions at the hospitals due to lack of staffing and wages that are not retaining. They spoke out at the Oakland picket line on 1/26/26. Kaiser has a long history of fraud and refusing to provide proper staffing for patients including those with mental health problems.
Kaiser Member & Retired IUOE 3 Member Supported The Strike
original image (4032x3024)
Thirty two thousand healthcare workers from California Kaiser who are members of UNAC/UHCP which is affiliated to AFSCME went out indefinitely on an unfair labor strike and spoke out at the picket line in Oakland about the dangerous conditions at the hospitals due to lack of staffing and wages that are not retaining regular staff.

Kaiser which has $63 billion in funds that could be used for care and staff is instead spending millions to bring in scabs and on lawyers to fight the union. They are also refusing to negotiate with the union.

At the Oakland Kaiser on January 26, 2026 UNAC/UHCP physician associate Ross Madden who is on the union negotiating committee talked about the issues on the strike and the refusal of Kaiser to even negotiate.

A member of Kaiser Beth Youhn who is a retired member of Operating Engineers Local 3 spoke out about the conditions at the hospital and also connected with the murder by ICE in Minneapolis of VA AFGE nurse Alex Pretti and brought a sign to the picket line to support the strikers and took it into the hospital.

Additional Media:

Union analysis finds the health care giant has amassed billions in reserves and prioritized aggressive expansion while chronic understaffing and delayed care access put patients at risk
https://unacuhcp.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/ProfitsOverPatients_2026.pdf

Stop Burning Us Out & Destroying Our Healthcare! Kaiser SEIU UHW Workers Speak At SF Kaiser Hospital
https://youtu.be/kACUwH_IIsY

Kaiser STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Rally On Labor Day In At Oakland Kaiser
https://youtu.be/Wr0OPssLRck

700 IUOE39 Kaiser Engineers & Biomed Technicians Strike N. Cal For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
https://youtu.be/o-hH5IsO5vM

SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps

Striking Kaiser Therapists Say Thousands of Appointments Likely to Be Cancelled
https://capitalandmain.com/striking-kaiser-therapists-say-thousands-of-appointments-likely-to-be-cancelled

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser For Lack Of Staff & Dangerous Conditions
https://capitalandmain.com/striking-kaiser-therapists-say-thousands-of-appointments-likely-to-be-cancelled

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/

SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps

Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA

Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/lBrqkNI0kkQ
§Kaiser Striking Physician Associate Ross Madden Spoke About The Issues
by LVP
Mon, Jan 26, 2026 8:03PM
sm_img_3889.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Striking Kaiser Physician Associate Ross Madden who is on the union negotiating committee reported on the serious staffing issues and the refusal of Kaiser bosses to even negotiate.
https://youtu.be/lBrqkNI0kkQ
§Kaiser Strikers Say Profit Is Being Put Over Patients and Staff
by LVP
Mon, Jan 26, 2026 8:03PM
Kaiser Strikers Say Kaiser Is Putting Profits Over Healthcare
original image (3030x1673)
Kaiser strikers are angry that although Kaiser has over $63 billion in reserves there are major staffing problems and they refuse to pay enough to retain the staff they have.
https://youtu.be/lBrqkNI0kkQ
