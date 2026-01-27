From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vigil for Alex Pretti
Date:
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Cat
Location Details:
SF Veteran's Medical Center
Corner of 42nd and Clement
Vigil for Alex Pretti, Dedicated VA Nurse and Beloved Community Member.
NFFE Local 1 invites nurses, healthcare workers, veterans, union siblings, allies and community members to stand together in support, solidarity, and remembrance.
Bring candles, tea lights, or glowsticks.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 26, 2026 6:59PM
