Palestine San Francisco

Bisma Jaffer: Can Liberation Be Lawful: Dismantling The House

Can Liberation Be Lawful: Dismantling The House
Download PDF (162.5KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 15, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
Join Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93014923303?pwd=pCeOt5fHHmhq05KO2mEPvqg3T9K1dp.1
Meeting ID: 930 1492 3303 Passcode: 288555
This talk will discuss:
How attorneys, bound by the laws, can be used effectively in the goals of liberation of those same laws. Providing examples to show how attorneys can be used in movements against ICE or for Palestinian liberation, etc. Explaining the impact these issues are affecting Muslim communities in the Bay Area and what's being done.

Bisma Jaffer was born and raised in the Bay Area and is now pursuing her dream of being of service to the marginalized communities here. She graduated from SJSU in Political Science and a minor in Human Rights. Then she went straight to UCSF Law (then Hastings). From there, she worked as an attorney for small business owners in the Bay Area post-covid economy at Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights. And now she’s thrilled to use and develop her legal skills to assist the communities that trust CAIR SFBA to fight for their rights.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 26, 2026 5:32PM
