Americas U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Call to Action: ICE Out Nonviolent Action Training

#ICEOut: Join an online coordinated and interactive training to establish what Nonviolent Direct Action means and looks like in practice.
original image (517x647)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, January 26, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
50501, WM, May Day Strong and more
Location Details:
Register here: https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/mvmtstrong_Jan26
The MAGA regime is escalating violence and lawlessness through ICE abductions and killings, international aggression, and open defiance of Congress, including the refusal to release the Epstein files.

Across the country, people are showing up in the streets, at work, and in their communities, asking the same question: what does effective action actually look like right now?

Today is a national Training Day. Organizations across the country are training their people for the days and weeks ahead.

Today at 4:30 PM PT a coalition of groups including Women’s March, 50501, FEMINIST,
May Day Strong, Rising Majority, Minnesota organizers, and partners are hosting an interactive, skills-based training focused on real, tangible action.

You’ll hear from local Minnesota organizers and national movement strategists, then break into small groups to think, plan, and prepare with others facing this moment where they live.

This event will be a coordinated and interactive training to establish what Nonviolent Direct Action means and looks like in practice, then build the skills we need right now, including:

--Making Political Violence Backfire

--Women’s Protection + Safety Teams

--Mutual Aid

--Corporate Accountability

You’re not in this alone. Tonight is about preparation, together.

Because of the nature of this conversation, space is limited, and the session will not be recorded. We recommend joining right at the start.

Register here: https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/mvmtstrong_Jan26
For more information: https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/mvmtstr...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 26, 2026 10:26AM
