From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Bay Area Super Heroes Unite to Fight the Far Right
Photos taken at rally held by SF Reproductive Justice on January 24 in San Francisco in front of the main library across from the civic center.
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky ProBonoPhoto
Stephanie Mohan ProBonoPhoto
Julie Eggers ProBonoPhoto
Terry Scussel ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographers
Top photo by Rachel Podlishevsky. San Jose Black Phoenix left and Crimson Fist at right face off against Walk for Life marchers.
Stephanie Mohan ProBonoPhoto
Julie Eggers ProBonoPhoto
Terry Scussel ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographers
Top photo by Rachel Podlishevsky. San Jose Black Phoenix left and Crimson Fist at right face off against Walk for Life marchers.
For more information: http://www.reproJusticeNow.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network