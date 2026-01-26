top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

Bay Area Super Heroes Unite to Fight the Far Right

by Repro Report
Mon, Jan 26, 2026 3:04AM
Photos taken at rally held by SF Reproductive Justice on January 24 in San Francisco in front of the main library across from the civic center.
Photos of January 24 Unite to Fight the Far Right Rally held by SF Reproductive Justice
original image (3256x2171)
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky ProBonoPhoto
Stephanie Mohan ProBonoPhoto
Julie Eggers ProBonoPhoto
Terry Scussel ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographers

Top photo by Rachel Podlishevsky. San Jose Black Phoenix left and Crimson Fist at right face off against Walk for Life marchers.
For more information: http://www.reproJusticeNow.org
§Stephanie Mohan ProBonoPhoto
by Repro Report
Mon, Jan 26, 2026 3:04AM
sm_sm_phoenix_bat.jpg
original image (5504x8256)
San Jose Black Phoenix and Batman of San Jose
http://www.reproJusticeNow.org
§Rachel Podlishevsky ProBonoPhoto
by Repro Report
Mon, Jan 26, 2026 3:04AM
sm_rp_crimson_fist.jpg
original image (1727x3256)
Crimson Fist
http://www.reproJusticeNow.org
§Julie Eggers ProBonoPhoto
by Repro Report
Mon, Jan 26, 2026 3:04AM
sm_jephoenix.jpg
original image (1600x2400)
http://www.reproJusticeNow.org
§Stephanie Mohan ProBonoPhoto
by Repro Report
Mon, Jan 26, 2026 3:04AM
sm_sm_badass_batman.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
Badass Batman of San Jose ready to intervene for safety purposes whenever needed. The person at left is an ultra right wing content creator. He didn't stay long.
http://www.reproJusticeNow.org
§Terry Scussel ProBonoPhoto
by Repro Report
Mon, Jan 26, 2026 3:04AM
sm_ts_black_phoenix.jpg
original image (3000x2766)
San Jose Black Phoenix in a thoughtful moment. Moments later she stepped up to address the plight of immigrants, black and brown people under the terror of ICE in Minneapolis and elsewhere, their reproductive rights threatened when they are afraid to go to doctors appointments and hospitals with ICE terrorizing neighborhoods.
http://www.reproJusticeNow.org
