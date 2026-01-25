From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Drop Diller: Tell UCSC to Stop Taking Zionist Blood Money!
Date:
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via Jews Against White Supremacy UCSC
Location Details:
5 PM: Base of Campus, UC Santa Cruz,
5:30 PM: March to Hay Barn
The Center for Jewish Studies' yearly "Helen Diller Distinguished Lecture" is on January 28! Join with JAWS to stand against the persistence of zionist funding at our university!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/jawsucsc/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 25, 2026 11:43PM
