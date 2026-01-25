top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Education & Student Activism Racial Justice

Drop Diller: Tell UCSC to Stop Taking Zionist Blood Money!

5 PM: Base of Campus, UC Santa Cruz, 5:30 PM: March to Hay Barn
Date:
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via Jews Against White Supremacy UCSC
Location Details:
5 PM: Base of Campus, UC Santa Cruz,
5:30 PM: March to Hay Barn
The Center for Jewish Studies' yearly "Helen Diller Distinguished Lecture" is on January 28! Join with JAWS to stand against the persistence of zionist funding at our university!

DROP DILLER!

TELL UCSC TO STOP TAKING ZIONIST BLOOD MONEY!

RALLY: January 28th, 5pm at base of campus
MARCH to hay barn at 5:30pm

Masks required and provided!

Link to access information: https://cryptpad.fr/doc/#/2/doc/view/JqNl+LkkFq5kjHHNYn+DQduiI9cPRz0o2VoHqyHnkoM/

Sign the petition:

Call for the Center for Jewish Studies at UCSC to DROP the Helen Diller Foundation!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScJKH1WcVrJb5g-DcvpBzjMALNmK8QS7m4xF3pPOl-99Icbkg/

Since 2001, the Helen Diller Foundation has donated millions to six groups that the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as hate groups: The David Horowitz Freedom Center, the American Freedom Law Center, the Center for Security Policy, the American Freedom Defense Initiative, Turning Point USA, and Cultures in Context Incorporated. The Helen Diller Foundation has given another 100 million to explicitly Zionist, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim groups including: AMCHA Initiative, Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces, Israel Project, The National Library of Israel USA, American Israel Education Foundation, Jewish Institute for National Security Efforts, Central Fund of Israel, Cufi Foundation, Shurat Ha Din Israel Law Center, Israel Allies Foundation, Philos Project, Middle East Forum, and Independent Women’s Forum.

The Helen Diller Foundation's funding of the AMCHA Initiative enables the group in their campaign against the UCSC Critical Race & Ethnic Studies department. Their smear campaigns and bad-faith accusations of "antisemitism" against the department and its faculty have resulted in extensive harassment and even death threats. AMCHA is an openly Zionist organization and considers any criticism of the state to be "antisemitism", including an on-campus book talk by self-proclaimed "Jewish Israeli scholar" Maya Wind. AMCHA has even classified Jews Against White Supremacy UCSC as an "antisemitic" entity. In a 2015 op-ed, AMCHA’s founder claimed that “campus anti-racism protests are bad for the Jews.”

Despite this, the Center for Jewish Studies at UCSC has continued to accept money from the Helen Diller Foundation, as a primary funding source, since 2012. JOIN US IN CALLING ON JEWISH STUDIES TO DROP ALL FUNDING FROM AND TIES TO THE HELEN DILLER FOUNDATION!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/jawsucsc/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 25, 2026 11:43PM
