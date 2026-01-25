ICE Out of Mni Sota Makoce! No one is illegal on stolen land!

Date:

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Bay Resistance

Location Details:

Huichin Park, 4311 Hubbard St, Emeryville

Take action solidairity with Minnesota by pressuring corporate colluders Home Depot and Target to take a stand against ICE terror. On Tuesday, January 27th, at 6pm at Huichin Park in Emeryville, join community groups and indigenous leaders in declairing ICE Out of Mni Sota Makoce! No one is illegal on stolen land!



Why Target and Home Depot? Target is Minnesota’s 4th largest employer. It dropped DEI, donated $1,000,000 to Trump’s Inauguration and has repeatedly stood with this regime instead of the community. Home Depot allows ICE into their parking lots and stores to kidnap anyone they decide “looks like an immigrant.” We demand Target and Home Depot publicly call for Congress to stop funding ICE and affirm their stores as 4th amendment workplaces by publicly posting signage denying entrance to immigration agents without signed judicial warrants and training staff on how to respond if immigration agents enter illegally.