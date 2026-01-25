top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/27/2026
Americas East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

ICE Out of Mni Sota Makoce! No one is illegal on stolen land!

Huichin Park, 4311 Hubbard St, Emeryville
original image (1440x1800)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Resistance
Location Details:
Huichin Park, 4311 Hubbard St, Emeryville
Take action solidairity with Minnesota by pressuring corporate colluders Home Depot and Target to take a stand against ICE terror. On Tuesday, January 27th, at 6pm at Huichin Park in Emeryville, join community groups and indigenous leaders in declairing ICE Out of Mni Sota Makoce! No one is illegal on stolen land!

Why Target and Home Depot? Target is Minnesota’s 4th largest employer. It dropped DEI, donated $1,000,000 to Trump’s Inauguration and has repeatedly stood with this regime instead of the community. Home Depot allows ICE into their parking lots and stores to kidnap anyone they decide “looks like an immigrant.” We demand Target and Home Depot publicly call for Congress to stop funding ICE and affirm their stores as 4th amendment workplaces by publicly posting signage denying entrance to immigration agents without signed judicial warrants and training staff on how to respond if immigration agents enter illegally.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bayresistance/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 25, 2026 11:13PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code