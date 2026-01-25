From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF Report by International Labor Economist Patrick Bond on Global Economic Crisis, US, China
Date:
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest.net
Location Details:
Community Room
630 Valencia (Corner of 17th & Valencia Street)
San Francisco
630 Valencia (Corner of 17th & Valencia Street)
San Francisco
1/28/26 SF Report By International Labor Economist Patrick Bond On Global Economic Crisis, US, China & Africa
January 28, 2026 Wednesday 6PM
Mission Community Room(corner of 17th & Mission Street)
630 Valencia St.
San Francisco
Hybrid To Join By Zoom
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/owktnFcTTn6wd6hPKqhpyg
The growing world economic crisis and inter-imperialist rivalries are leading to the dangers of world war. University Of Johannesburg political labor economist Patrick Bond has been studying the capitalist crisis in South Africa and the role of BRICS in Africa and around the world.
He will report on the growing threat of trade war and world war and what that means to the workers, unions and people of South Africa and Africa as a whole.
The Trump US military bombing of Nigeria and the likely attack on Iran will also be discussed.
Additional Links:
Africa Deindustrializes Due to China’s Overproduction and Trump’s Tariffs
https://www.counterpunch.org/2025/12/30/africa-deindustrializes-due-to-chinas-overproduction-and-trumps-tariffs/
Sponsored by WorkWeek, Laborfest.net, UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org
laborfest [at] laborfest.net
January 28, 2026 Wednesday 6PM
Mission Community Room(corner of 17th & Mission Street)
630 Valencia St.
San Francisco
Hybrid To Join By Zoom
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/owktnFcTTn6wd6hPKqhpyg
The growing world economic crisis and inter-imperialist rivalries are leading to the dangers of world war. University Of Johannesburg political labor economist Patrick Bond has been studying the capitalist crisis in South Africa and the role of BRICS in Africa and around the world.
He will report on the growing threat of trade war and world war and what that means to the workers, unions and people of South Africa and Africa as a whole.
The Trump US military bombing of Nigeria and the likely attack on Iran will also be discussed.
Additional Links:
Africa Deindustrializes Due to China’s Overproduction and Trump’s Tariffs
https://www.counterpunch.org/2025/12/30/africa-deindustrializes-due-to-chinas-overproduction-and-trumps-tariffs/
Sponsored by WorkWeek, Laborfest.net, UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org
laborfest [at] laborfest.net
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/o...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 25, 2026 9:23PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network