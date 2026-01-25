top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

SF Report by International Labor Economist Patrick Bond on Global Economic Crisis, US, China

Date:
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest.net
Location Details:
Community Room
630 Valencia (Corner of 17th & Valencia Street)
San Francisco
1/28/26 SF Report By International Labor Economist Patrick Bond On Global Economic Crisis, US, China & Africa

January 28, 2026 Wednesday 6PM

Mission Community Room(corner of 17th & Mission Street)
630 Valencia St.
San Francisco

Hybrid To Join By Zoom
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/owktnFcTTn6wd6hPKqhpyg

The growing world economic crisis and inter-imperialist rivalries are leading to the dangers of world war. University Of Johannesburg political labor economist Patrick Bond has been studying the capitalist crisis in South Africa and the role of BRICS in Africa and around the world.

He will report on the growing threat of trade war and world war and what that means to the workers, unions and people of South Africa and Africa as a whole.

The Trump US military bombing of Nigeria and the likely attack on Iran will also be discussed.

Additional Links:

Africa Deindustrializes Due to China’s Overproduction and Trump’s Tariffs
https://www.counterpunch.org/2025/12/30/africa-deindustrializes-due-to-chinas-overproduction-and-trumps-tariffs/

Sponsored by WorkWeek, Laborfest.net, UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org
laborfest [at] laborfest.net

For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/o...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 25, 2026 9:23PM
§BRICS Meeting Threatened By US Imperialist Interventions
by LaborFest.net
Sun, Jan 25, 2026 9:23PM
The BRICS formation is directly threatened by the US imperialist military interventions in Venezuela, Iran and South Africa
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/o...
§BRICS dialectics: Multipolar mythmaking & subimperial posturing Essays by Patrick Bond/all
by LaborFest.net
Sun, Jan 25, 2026 9:23PM
Patrick Bond will report on the real nature of BRICS & It's Role In Africa
original image (612x792)
Patrick Bonds work along with allies on multipolar myth making & sub imperial posturing essays.
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/o...
