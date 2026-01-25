1/28/26 SF Report By International Labor Economist Patrick Bond On Global Economic Crisis, US, China & AfricaJanuary 28, 2026 Wednesday 6PMMission Community Room(corner of 17th & Mission Street)630 Valencia St.San FranciscoHybrid To Join By ZoomRegister in advance for this meeting:The growing world economic crisis and inter-imperialist rivalries are leading to the dangers of world war. University Of Johannesburg political labor economist Patrick Bond has been studying the capitalist crisis in South Africa and the role of BRICS in Africa and around the world.He will report on the growing threat of trade war and world war and what that means to the workers, unions and people of South Africa and Africa as a whole.The Trump US military bombing of Nigeria and the likely attack on Iran will also be discussed.Additional Links:Africa Deindustrializes Due to China’s Overproduction and Trump’s TariffsSponsored by WorkWeek, Laborfest.net, UFCLP