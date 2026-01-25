From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Forced Birthers Hold 22nd Annual March to Noisy Pro Choice Locals
Event peaceful except for small shoving incident as police keep groups apart
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, Jan.) - 24Once more, very holy looking priests in full costume herded school children bussed in from Catholic schools to hold their 22nd "pro-life" march through San Francisco.
The uniformly white with very little ethic or racial diversity mass of mostly high school age kids began their march from the civic Center to Market Street, ending at the Embarcadero. They shuffled past the plaza in front of the SF Main Public Library where a pro-choice women's rights rally, organized by the National Organization of Reproductive Justice, was in progress.
Music was by the Brass Liberation Orchestra. As is frequently noted about these encounters, most pro choice speakers and activists were women while most of those wishing to force women to bear children regardless of their wishes were men. Unsurprisingly, the Catholic Church is run and controlled by men.
Actually, there were a few female activists nuns in the Bay Area a couple of years ago, but they have since been excommunicated.
As the birthers passed the library, the pro-choice people loudly made their views known. Separated by many police, the interaction remained peaceful.
That Saturday morning, the nation and the Bay Area was stunned by yet another murder by Trumps goons, ICE. This time it was 37 year old US Citizen, ICU nurse, Alex Pretti. As the march reached the Embarcadero and staring to board their busses home, an adjoining emergency protest against the murder was underway and growing to over a thousand people.
Those who had been advertising their tremendous love for life in general and for fetuses in particular, saw no inconsistency in ignoring the killing of those who are former fetuses.
See all high resolution photos here.
