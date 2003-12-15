top
Americas San Francisco Anti-War

Imperialist Aggression Against Venezuela

Imperial Aggression Against Venezuela
Download PDF (179.6KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 22, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/92385086681?pwd=Dds9KEoiN95SQMbEb1P6NiF3j65Mmq.1
Meeting ID: 923 8508 6681 Passcode: 667249
On January 3, 2026, U.S. military forces bombed Caracas, the capital city of Venezuela, and abducted President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. This illegal and unprovoked act of war against a sovereign nation marks a dangerous escalation in U.S. policy. It also undermines the international systems developed since World War II to prevent war and protect human rights. The U.S. continues to enforce a military blockade on Venezuela, and has “struck a deal” to manage and improve Venezuela’s oil industry. President Trump also announced that the U.S. will “run the country” until some undefined transition takes place. While these stated intentions proliferate, the U.S. can be viewed as in active conflict with Venezuela. This situation also raises the prospect of military action against other countries such as Cuba, including restricting oil being sent to Cuba, on which it relies for economic stability.

David Paul is a longtime peace and solidarity activist who has traveled often to Venezuela to
observe elections and support community projects. He is a founding member of the Venezuela
Solidarity Network, and serves on the Board of Task Force on the Americas. He is also a
member of the Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network and recently returned from visits to both
Venezuela and Cuba.

This presentation is much anticipated as we try to unravel this very dangerous situation in our
Western Hemisphere. Join us for a lively discussion and Q & A session on this issue!
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 25, 2026 4:59PM
