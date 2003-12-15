Imperialist Aggression Against Venezuela

Sunday, February 22, 2026

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Speaker

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

On January 3, 2026, U.S. military forces bombed Caracas, the capital city of Venezuela, and abducted President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. This illegal and unprovoked act of war against a sovereign nation marks a dangerous escalation in U.S. policy. It also undermines the international systems developed since World War II to prevent war and protect human rights. The U.S. continues to enforce a military blockade on Venezuela, and has “struck a deal” to manage and improve Venezuela’s oil industry. President Trump also announced that the U.S. will “run the country” until some undefined transition takes place. While these stated intentions proliferate, the U.S. can be viewed as in active conflict with Venezuela. This situation also raises the prospect of military action against other countries such as Cuba, including restricting oil being sent to Cuba, on which it relies for economic stability.



David Paul is a longtime peace and solidarity activist who has traveled often to Venezuela to

observe elections and support community projects. He is a founding member of the Venezuela

Solidarity Network, and serves on the Board of Task Force on the Americas. He is also a

member of the Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network and recently returned from visits to both

Venezuela and Cuba.



This presentation is much anticipated as we try to unravel this very dangerous situation in our

Western Hemisphere. Join us for a lively discussion and Q & A session on this issue!