Minneapolis Strikes Against ICE: What's Next? (Eyewitness Account & Discussion)

Date:

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Socialist Alternative Bay Area

Location Details:

San Francisco Public Library

Stong Conference Room

100 Larkin Street, 1st Floor

This is not a Library sponsored program

ORGANIZING MEETING Tuesday 1/27 in San Francisco, with eyewitness account from the strike and open discussion



Minneapolis workers and communities have courageously fought back against Trump’s ICE siege of the city. At least 50,000 marched in frigid temperatures against ICE in last Friday’s historic general strike. On Saturday morning, ICE murdered another Minneapolis resident, Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who was responding to and documenting ICE activity in the neighborhood alongside other community members.



Join Socialist Alternative to hear from Chris Gray, a Minneapolis organizer, union member, and Alex’s neighbor, on Tuesday 1/27 at 6pm at the SF Main Library, 100 Larkin St, Stong Conference room (1st floor). We’ll be discussing how to organize the nationwide movement that is urgently needed to bring down Trump and his ICE gestapo for good.