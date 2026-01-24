ICE Out Now, ICE out Forever

Date:

Monday, January 26, 2026

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz County Indivisible

Location Details:

Corner of Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz

On Monday January 26, we are coming out to protest ICE's reign of terror including escalating lawless killings, kidnappings and home invasions. We will be protesting at Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz from 4:30 - 6:00 pm. Please wear black. Bring candles if you have them.



Update on escalations as of January 24 Saturday morning: ICE has murdered another peaceful observer in Minnesota. Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was knocked down, restrained and shot multiple times. This is in addition to the murders of Renee Good and Kevin Porter earlier this month. Ice has beaten and kidnapped many people this month, including 5 year old Liam Conejo Ramos. An internal ICE memo reveals that they intend to break down peoples' doors without a judicial warrant.



ICE is a lawless and criminal organization and has no business invading our cities. ICE out Forever!