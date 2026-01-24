top
Peninsula Government & Elections

Protest at Veterans Administration Medical Center

by Raging Grannies Join Veterans for Peace
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 3:54PM
Veterans for Peace Chapter 69 holds regular demos in San Francisco. This was their first at the large VA Medical Center in nearby Menlo Park. There will be more soon, especially in light of this morning's news about a VA nurse murdered by ICE.
Veterans for Peace Chapter 69 have regular demos in San Francisco. Stop the VA healthcare budget cuts...stop ICE! This was their first at...
original image (1218x816)
Photos of Jan 15, 2026 demo in Menlo Park, CA. The Raging Grannies joined VFP 69 and VA union member employees outside the hospital. Honks and waves on this busy street corner. People including union construction workers stopped to chat.

No cuts in VA Health Services was their cry. The protesters also call for restoration of budget cuts. A member of Stand Up for Science and Sanity said that as a former doctor at this medical center she could see that services have been reduced drastically just looking at the lack of cars coming and going. The large parking lot was always full before, she stated.

See link to instagram reel of waves to passing cars and placards with messages. About 25 people attended the demonstration that was held on short notice. Signs included STOP ICE.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DTi-xxKEgS4/
§Veteran and Union VA employee
by Raging Grannies Join Veterans for Peace
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 3:54PM
sm_screenshot_2026-01-21_at_4.51.43_am.jpg
original image (1014x1412)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DTi-xxKEgS4/
§Mask Up for health
by Raging Grannies Join Veterans for Peace
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 3:54PM
sm_screenshot_2026-01-15_at_5.39.44_pm.jpg
original image (1066x1404)
Free masks at info table
https://www.instagram.com/p/DTi-xxKEgS4/
§VFP 69 member
by Raging Grannies Join Veterans for Peace
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 3:54PM
sm_screenshot_2026-01-21_at_4.53.03_am.jpg
original image (1070x1378)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DTi-xxKEgS4/
§Talking to construction workers
by Raging Grannies Join Veterans for Peace
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 3:54PM
sm_screenshot_2026-01-24_at_3.51.51_pm.jpg
original image (1222x792)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DTi-xxKEgS4/
