Stockton: WWII EO 9066 Incarcerations of Americans of Japanese Ancestry Commemoration

Date:

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Stockton JACL

Location Details:

Buddhist Church of Stockton

2820 Shimizu Drive

Stockton, CA, 95203

The community is invited to attend the annual Stockton JACL Day of Remembrance event on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 1:00 pm at the Buddhist Church of Stockton (gymnasium).



Special guest author Susan H. Kamei will speak on her book "When Can We Go Back to America?" and a Q&A session will follow.



Then the annual candle lighting ceremony will take place, commemorating the ten internment camps where over 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were incarcerated during WWII.



The purpose of DOR is to educate, reflect on and advocate for social justice and the historical preservation of this wrongful piece of U.S. history.