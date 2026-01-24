From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Until All Of Us Are Free: Youth-Led Remembrance of WWII Japanese-Americans Imprisonments
Sunday, February 15, 2026
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Japanese Community Youth Council
Japanese Community Youth Council
2012 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA, 94115
On February 19th, 1942, President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 which led to the forced removal and incarceration of over 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry.
Day of Remembrance allows our community to recall the incarceration experience, speak out against governmental injustices, and connect our histories with current struggles. YLDOR is created by and for youth and young adults to take the primary role in discussing, designing, and directing these conversations in a safe and comfortable space.
Join us at our annual Youth-Led Day of Remembrance! It will be held Sunday, February 19th at Japanese Community Youth Council (2012 Pine St, San Francisco, CA 94115).
Check-In will begin at 10:00am and the event will end at 1:00pm. Lunch will be provided for all participants. Everyone is additionally invited to join us immediately after this event to also attend the Bay Area Day of Remembrance from 2-4pm.
The theme is "Until All of Us Are Free." We invite everyone to discuss questions such as what solidarity looks like, how we connect our histories to present-day injustices, and how to build cross-cultural community.
RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScne83TpwFp1DED733-tHh4SrruvHT_LyzITzRtAir6NIj4Ig/viewform
For more information: https://jacl.org/events/until-all-of-us-ar...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 24, 2026 9:30AM
