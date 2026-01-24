From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Northern CA Time of Remembrance - EO 9066 Japanese-Americans Incarcerations WWII
Date:
Saturday, February 14, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Japanese American Citizens League
Location Details:
California Museum
1020 O Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Saturday, February 14, 2026, 1:00-3:00 P.M.
During a time when our country questions the value of history, what supports a country’s democracy is not only its accomplishments and achievements, but its willingness to acknowledge, apologize, and correct its mistakes both current and past.
Please join us to learn and be inspired by the work of Densho and the Ireichō Project to preserve history.
Presented by Florin, Lodi, Placer County and Sacramento JACL Chapters
Naomi Ostwald Kawamura
Naomi Ostwald Kawamura is the Executive Director of Densho [http://www.densho.org], a Seattle-based nonprofit and digital archive that preserves and shares the history of Japanese American wartime incarceration to promote equity and justice today. She holds a Ph.D. in Education from the University of British Columbia, where she teaches a course in museum practice. Her work with Japanese American and Japanese Canadian communities brings a comparative perspective to remembrance, redress, and reconciliation. Her current work examines how digital preservation and storytelling can confront historical erasure and strengthen democratic participation in an age of misinformation.
Duncan Ryuken Williams
Duncan Ryuken Williams is the founder of the Ireichō Project [https://www.janm.org/exhibits/ireicho], the Alton Brooks Professor of Religion, and Director of the Shinso Ito Center for Japanese Religions and Culture at the University of Southern California. He has been ordained since 1993 as a Buddhist priest in the Soto Zen tradition. He served as the Buddhist chaplain at Harvard University where he received his Ph.D. His most recent project is the building of the Irei Names Monument, a memorial to honor those of Japanese ancestry who were incarcerated in America’s internment and concentration camps during WWII.
Admission Prices
$15 General admission
Free admission for college students
Free for children 18 and under
For more information: https://jacl.org/events/northern-californi...
