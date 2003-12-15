46th Annual SJ Day of Remembrance - EO 9066 Japanese-Americans Incarceration Camps WWII

Date:

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

SJ Nihonmachi Outreach Committee & partners

Location Details:

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin - Annex Auditorium

640 N. 5th Street

Downtown San Jose 95112



2026 THEME: NEIGHBORS, NOT ENEMIES



February 15, 2026 at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



Commemorating the 84th Anniversary of the E.O. 9066 forced removal of Japanese-Americans from their homes and towns to incarceration camps.



We must stand up for our neighbors who are currently being targeted by racist immigration policies and denials of their due process rights!



Keynote speaker: Richard Konda, Executive Director of Asian Law Alliance



Hosts:

Nihonmachi Outreach Committee

Neighbors Not Enemies Coalition of San Jose Japantown

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin





Nihonmachi Outreach Committee will present its 46th annual Day of Remembrance on Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



This event commemorates Executive Order 9066 signed by President Franklin Roosevelt which led to the forced removal and incarceration of over 125,000 persons of Japanese descent during World War II.



This year’s theme “Neighbors Not Enemies” refers to the legislation that would repeal the outdated and discriminatory Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The Neighbors Not Enemies Coalition of San Jose Japantown was created in 2025 to support public education on the Alien Enemies Act, advocate for the Neighbors Not Enemies Act, and stand up for our neighbors who are currently being targeted by racist immigration policies and denials of their due process rights. Nihonmachi Outreach Committee and Asian Law Alliance are members of this large coalition.



Richard Konda, Executive Director of Asian Law Alliance, is the featured guest speaker. Richard was recently recognized by the Silicon Valley Council of Nonprofits (SVCN) with the 2025 Changemaker Award for his phenomenal career devoted to civil rights and social justice: “For decades, Richard has been a steadfast advocate for equity, fairness, and community empowerment, embodying the spirit of transformative leadership this award honors.” ​



The Day of Remembrance program includes community speakers, the traditional candle light ceremony honoring survivors of the camps, the candle light procession through San Jose Japantown, and a performance by ukulele artist Jake Shimada.



San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin is co-sponsoring the event which will be held at the Church’s Annex at 632 North Fifth Street, San Jose. Doors open at 5:00 pm and seating is limited.



Nihonmachi Outreach Committee is a voluntary organization dedicated to educating the public about the incarceration of immigrants and U.S. citizens of Japanese ancestry, including their children who were U.S. citizens by birth. While the forced removal and incarceration happened over 80 years ago, their effects reverberate today. We are committed to defending all communities on issues of civil and human rights, justice, equality, and peace.



This event is free of charge but donations are welcome.



*Nihonmachi is a term used to refer to historical Japanese communities. --Wiki