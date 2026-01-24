top
California Education & Student Activism

Join AIUSA for an inter-generational Write for Rights gathering at the Drawing Room!

AIUSA local groups at the Drawing Room 599 Valencia. images of the 9 featured cases and a QR code for RSVP. RSVP not necessary!
original image (1238x1547)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
The Drawing Room Inc
599 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA
Today is International Day of Education! Your words can make a difference!

Come join AIUSA local chapters including RASOTA for Amnesty's 24th year of Write for Rights (W4R) — Amnesty International’s largest annual letter-writing campaign! People all around the world write hundreds of thousands of letters on behalf of individuals in urgent need of help.

The amazing and wonderful community space in the Mission, the Drawing Room Inc. (https://drawingroominc.org) is hosting Amnesty International's annual Write for Rights, for a community inter-generational gathering. Come check out their exhibit Sanctuary and then grab a cup of Khushbu chai and write and/or draw for human rights!

We will write letters to help convince government officials to release people who have been arbitrarily imprisoned, support brave human rights defenders, stop torture, commute death sentences, and end other human rights abuses.

We will also draw and write Solidarity cards with messages of hope to the human rights defenders or their family members, letting them know they are not alone and that we are here, supporting them.

Through collective grassroots action, you can help persuade government officials to free individuals unjustly imprisoned and demand justice for past human rights abuses. Over the past 24 years, more than 50 million actions have been taken, and over 100 people featured in the campaign have seen a positive outcome in their case.

All ages welcome! Please bring your family and friends, and your artivist spirit! Drawing materials for solidarity cards, pens, paper, envelopes, and template letters and stamps will be provided! All ages welcome! You can draw the solidarity postcards or simply use some provided by the hosts.

Drop by for a few minutes or a few hours! Make your voice heard and contribute to positive change in the world! Your words can truly change a life! To learn more about this season's featured cases and AIUSA's Write for Rights campaign please visit: amnestyusa.org/get-involved/write-for-rights
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/join-aiusa-ru...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 24, 2026 9:07AM
