From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Resistance Report from Minnesota
Date:
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Peninsula Peace and Justice Center
Email:
Location Details:
Zoom Webinar - Advance Registration Required
Register here: https://bit.ly/MN0129
Register here: https://bit.ly/MN0129
We'll speak with several grassroots organizers who are helping to shape the historic resistance by the Twin Cities to a Federal occupation of and assault on their community.
What are they doing? How are they doing it? What comes next? Learn about their Rapid Response Groups, mutual aid efforts, fundraising for affected community members and much more. Panel discussion and audience Q&A.
Zoom Webinar - Advance Registration Required
Register here: https://bit.ly/MN0129
What are they doing? How are they doing it? What comes next? Learn about their Rapid Response Groups, mutual aid efforts, fundraising for affected community members and much more. Panel discussion and audience Q&A.
Zoom Webinar - Advance Registration Required
Register here: https://bit.ly/MN0129
For more information: https://peaceandjustice.org/resistance-rep...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 23, 2026 10:01PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network