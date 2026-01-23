From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ICE Out of Bay! SF Rally with Minneapolis & US Struggle Against ICE Occupation, Murders
Hundreds of unionists and community members rallied in in solidarity with the Minneapolis strike against ICE and against the murderous attacks by the ICE getstapo agents around the country.
As part of a national day of action on January 23, 2026 in solidarity with the Minneapolis and Minnesota workers and community general strike, a labor community rally and march was held in San Francisco.
It was called by unions and community groups. An Amazon Teamster called for support for the general strike and the formation of a workers party against the Democrats.
Additional Media:
ICE, The Class War In Minneapolis & The General Strike with Professor August Nimtz
https://youtu.be/BbZdlu0SUyY
STOP Terrorizing Somali American Community! Seattle Ride Share Ass. Ed Amed Mumin Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/LmnX6CyDVc8
Minneapolis AFL-CIO Calls For Mass Day Of Worker Community Action On Jan 23, 2026
https://youtu.be/9bvrC8p_Nw0
The ICE Occupation Of Minneapolis & Labor With CWA 7250 President Kieran Knutson
https://youtu.be/EbRRlcUJVCI
The War On Minneapolis Immigrants, Healthcare Workers & Business Unionism
https://youtu.be/1TYWJRq-tYM
Minneapolis General Strike: It’s Happened Before
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1401174574798649
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/PeZ_AzHfAUA
