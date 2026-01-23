Hundreds of unionists and community members rallied in in solidarity with the Minneapolis strike against ICE and against the murderous attacks by the ICE getstapo agents around the country.

As part of a national day of action on January 23, 2026 in solidarity with the Minneapolis and Minnesota workers and community general strike, a labor community rally and march was held in San Francisco.It was called by unions and community groups. An Amazon Teamster called for support for the general strike and the formation of a workers party against the Democrats.Additional Media:ICE, The Class War In Minneapolis & The General Strike with Professor August NimtzSTOP Terrorizing Somali American Community! Seattle Ride Share Ass. Ed Amed Mumin Speaks OutMinneapolis AFL-CIO Calls For Mass Day Of Worker Community Action On Jan 23, 2026The ICE Occupation Of Minneapolis & Labor With CWA 7250 President Kieran KnutsonThe War On Minneapolis Immigrants, Healthcare Workers & Business UnionismMinneapolis General Strike: It’s Happened BeforeProduction of Labor Video Project