Justice for Ronald Tinsley - Protest & Vigil
Saturday, January 24, 2026
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Protest
Pause the Calls to Save Black Lives
Corner of Palm Ave and Del Monte Blvd, Marina
Protest & Vigil in Marina, Sat, Jan 24th, 1-3 pm at the intersection of Palm Ave and Del Monte.
Demand Transparency, Accountability, and Justice.
REST IN POWER CHYRON
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 23, 2026 3:31PM
