Christians in Palestine: Film Screening and In-Person Discussion with Mother Agapia

Wednesday, February 04, 2026

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center

17000 Monterey Road

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Please join the Arab American Cultural Center (AACC) to be in community to learn about Christian Palestinians. Come meet Mother Agapia and watch the film Forbidden Pilgrimage to learn and discuss Christianity in Palestine, their history, their challenges living in the Holy Land under a brutal occupation, their relationship with others in the region. Mother Agapia is a trusted expert on the Eastern Orthodox faith and the Christian connection to the Holy Land of Palestine.



Mother Agapia’s connection to the Holy Land spans over many years. Her voice carries the weight of lived experience, the intimate truths that never make headlines, and the moral clarity that only emerges from proximity. She reminds us that the Palestinian people’s struggle is spiritual, cultural and profoundly human. She was recently interviewed on the Tucker Carlson show about Christians in Palestine, how the Palestinians (Christians and Muslims) are treated, and her lived experience in the Holy Land.



