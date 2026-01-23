top
Palestine South Bay

The Voice of Hind Rajab Film Screening and Q&A with Actor Clara Khoury

Flyer for the Feb 1, 2026 The Voice of Hind Rajab Film Screening
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 01, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
AACC
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95124
Join the Arab American Cultural Center for a community screening of the Oscar nominated film The Voice of Hind Rajab on February 1st in San Jose. The film will be followed by Q&A with actor Clara Khoury who played Nisreen, one of the main characters in the film.

On January 29, 2024, Red Crescent volunteers received a devastating emergency call from Gaza. A 5-year-old Palestinian girl was trapped in a car under active fire, pleading for help. As volunteers struggled to keep her calm and alive, they worked urgently to secure safe passage for an ambulance amid relentless bombardment. Her name was Hind Rajab.

The Voice of Hind Rajab bears witness to this harrowing reality and honors Hind’s life by amplifying the voices of Palestinians who continue to endure violence, displacement, and siege. The film confronts the brutality of occupation while affirming the humanity, resilience, and dignity of the Palestinian people.

Sunday, February 1st, 2026
Doors open: 5:30 PM
Film screening: 6:00 PM

Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95124
For more information: https://buytickets.at/arabamericancultural...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 23, 2026 12:24PM
