The Voice of Hind Rajab Film Screening and Q&A with Actor Clara Khoury

Date:

Sunday, February 01, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

AACC

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center

3968 Twilight Drive

San Jose, CA 95124

Join the Arab American Cultural Center for a community screening of the Oscar nominated film The Voice of Hind Rajab on February 1st in San Jose. The film will be followed by Q&A with actor Clara Khoury who played Nisreen, one of the main characters in the film.



On January 29, 2024, Red Crescent volunteers received a devastating emergency call from Gaza. A 5-year-old Palestinian girl was trapped in a car under active fire, pleading for help. As volunteers struggled to keep her calm and alive, they worked urgently to secure safe passage for an ambulance amid relentless bombardment. Her name was Hind Rajab.



The Voice of Hind Rajab bears witness to this harrowing reality and honors Hind’s life by amplifying the voices of Palestinians who continue to endure violence, displacement, and siege. The film confronts the brutality of occupation while affirming the humanity, resilience, and dignity of the Palestinian people.



Doors open: 5:30 PM

Film screening: 6:00 PM



