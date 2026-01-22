top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/28/2026
South Bay Immigrant Rights

Enough Is Enough; Stand Up to ICE!!!

Flyer
original image (1108x1498)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Time:
2:40 PM - 5:10 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Jonathan & Jalyssa
Location Details:
On January 28, students at Overfelt High School in San Jose will walk out of their classes at 2:40 PM and meet at the quad. At 3:00 PM, we will begin a peaceful walk toward Story Rd & King Rd. Community members may also meet us there at 3:30 PM. The protest will continue peacefully at that location for several hours.
We are organizing this walkout to stand up for our people and our community. Many of our families, friends, and neighbors are directly impacted by immigration enforcement, fear, and uncertainty. As students, we refuse to stay silent while our community is targeted and harmed. This is a peaceful, student led protest meant to show solidarity, demand dignity and humane treatment, and make it clear that immigrant families deserve safety, respect, and justice. Our voices matter, and by coming together, we are showing that our community will protect and support one another.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 22, 2026 11:48PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code