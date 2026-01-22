From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Enough Is Enough; Stand Up to ICE!!!
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
2:40 PM - 5:10 PM
Protest
Jonathan & Jalyssa
On January 28, students at Overfelt High School in San Jose will walk out of their classes at 2:40 PM and meet at the quad. At 3:00 PM, we will begin a peaceful walk toward Story Rd & King Rd. Community members may also meet us there at 3:30 PM. The protest will continue peacefully at that location for several hours.
We are organizing this walkout to stand up for our people and our community. Many of our families, friends, and neighbors are directly impacted by immigration enforcement, fear, and uncertainty. As students, we refuse to stay silent while our community is targeted and harmed. This is a peaceful, student led protest meant to show solidarity, demand dignity and humane treatment, and make it clear that immigrant families deserve safety, respect, and justice. Our voices matter, and by coming together, we are showing that our community will protect and support one another.
