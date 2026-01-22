From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Game Night Fundraiser
Date:
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955. between Sonoma Ave and Hamilton Ave. Ample, free street parking.
It's all fun and games for a good cause! Saturday, Jan 31, 5:30-7:30 pm, at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd in Seaside. No cover.
Bring your friends and family for an evening of games, music, and community fun! Pizza, snacks, and refreshments available by donation.
The Peace and Justice Center has been going strong for over twenty years. Help keep this community space a vital resource for activism in and around Monterey County.
Please RSVP to help us plan for refreshments. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/game-night-fundraiser-tickets-1979805756312
Please RSVP to help us plan for refreshments. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/game-night-fundraiser-tickets-1979805756312
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/game-night-fu...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 22, 2026 11:00PM
