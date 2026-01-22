Stop the War on Kurdistan Protest

Date:

Sunday, January 25, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Norcalkurds

Location Details:

San Francisco Civic Center

STOP THE WAR ON KURDISTAN PROTEST



📍 San Francisco Civic Center

🗓 Sunday, January 25

⏰ 2:00 PM



We call on all women, children, and men to stand together against the massacres of Kurds in Rojava, Rojhelat, and Kobanî, and to demand justice, dignity, and freedom for Kurds everywhere.



The Kurdish people stood on the front lines against ISIS and defended humanity when the world was in danger. Today, they are being targeted, displaced, and silenced. We refuse to be silent.



✊ This is a call for life.

✊ This is a call for justice.

✊ This is a call for Kurdistan.



👉 Please SHARE this post so our voices reach the world. Silence is complicity. We expect to see you guys there.

