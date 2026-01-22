From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop the War on Kurdistan Protest
Date:
Sunday, January 25, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Norcalkurds
Location Details:
San Francisco Civic Center
STOP THE WAR ON KURDISTAN PROTEST
📍 San Francisco Civic Center
🗓 Sunday, January 25
⏰ 2:00 PM
We call on all women, children, and men to stand together against the massacres of Kurds in Rojava, Rojhelat, and Kobanî, and to demand justice, dignity, and freedom for Kurds everywhere.
The Kurdish people stood on the front lines against ISIS and defended humanity when the world was in danger. Today, they are being targeted, displaced, and silenced. We refuse to be silent.
✊ This is a call for life.
✊ This is a call for justice.
✊ This is a call for Kurdistan.
👉 Please SHARE this post so our voices reach the world. Silence is complicity. We expect to see you guys there.
📍 San Francisco Civic Center
🗓 Sunday, January 25
⏰ 2:00 PM
We call on all women, children, and men to stand together against the massacres of Kurds in Rojava, Rojhelat, and Kobanî, and to demand justice, dignity, and freedom for Kurds everywhere.
The Kurdish people stood on the front lines against ISIS and defended humanity when the world was in danger. Today, they are being targeted, displaced, and silenced. We refuse to be silent.
✊ This is a call for life.
✊ This is a call for justice.
✊ This is a call for Kurdistan.
👉 Please SHARE this post so our voices reach the world. Silence is complicity. We expect to see you guys there.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/norcalkurds?igsh...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 22, 2026 7:35PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network