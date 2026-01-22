From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wood Street Commons Basic Needs Outreach - Come Volunteer (Oakland)
Sunday, January 25, 2026
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Other
Wood Street Commons
San Pablo Ave & West Grand Ave
Oakland, CA
BART: 19th Station -- walk 1 block on 19th, then 6 blocks up San Pablo
If you’re in the Bay Area, please join Wood Street Commons Basic Needs Outreach this Sunday at San Pablo Ave and West Grand Ave.
Sunday Jan 25, 1–4pm
San Pablo Ave & West Grand Ave
Bay Area acts for solutions to homelessness.
The Village/Feed the People, a collective of unhoused people, are working to resist the deadly sweeps, build sanctuary communities and press elected officials for relief from homelessness.
Please scan the QR code below and sign their petition demanding the City of Oakland invest in solutions to homelessness, not disappearance and criminalization of the poor!
GET INVOLVED! Your support can make a real difference. Whether through volunteering your time, donating resources, or spreading the word – every action counts. Help us continue our mission of Homeless Helping Homeless and create a brighter future for all.
No mouth unfed, No person unhoused, No voice unheard, No back unclothed
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122161375364852170&set=a.122100321962852170
For more information: https://www.woodstreetcommons.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 22, 2026 11:32AM
