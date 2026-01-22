top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/25/2026
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Wood Street Commons Basic Needs Outreach - Come Volunteer (Oakland)

San Pablo Ave &amp; West Grand Ave Oakland, CA BART: 19th Station -- walk 1 block on 19th, then 6 blocks up San Pablo
original image (700x906)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 25, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Wood Street Commons
Email:
Location Details:
San Pablo Ave & West Grand Ave
Oakland, CA

BART: 19th Station -- walk 1 block on 19th, then 6 blocks up San Pablo
If you’re in the Bay Area, please join Wood Street Commons Basic Needs Outreach this Sunday at San Pablo Ave and West Grand Ave.

Sunday Jan 25, 1–4pm

San Pablo Ave & West Grand Ave

Bay Area acts for solutions to homelessness.

The Village/Feed the People, a collective of unhoused people, are working to resist the deadly sweeps, build sanctuary communities and press elected officials for relief from homelessness.

Please scan the QR code below and sign their petition demanding the City of Oakland invest in solutions to homelessness, not disappearance and criminalization of the poor!

GET INVOLVED! Your support can make a real difference. Whether through volunteering your time, donating resources, or spreading the word – every action counts. Help us continue our mission of Homeless Helping Homeless and create a brighter future for all.

No mouth unfed, No person unhoused, No voice unheard, No back unclothed

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122161375364852170&set=a.122100321962852170
For more information: https://www.woodstreetcommons.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 22, 2026 11:32AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code