If you’re in the Bay Area, please join Wood Street Commons Basic Needs Outreach this Sunday at San Pablo Ave and West Grand Ave.Sunday Jan 25, 1–4pmSan Pablo Ave & West Grand AveBay Area acts for solutions to homelessness.The Village/Feed the People, a collective of unhoused people, are working to resist the deadly sweeps, build sanctuary communities and press elected officials for relief from homelessness.Please scan the QR code below and sign their petition demanding the City of Oakland invest in solutions to homelessness, not disappearance and criminalization of the poor!GET INVOLVED! Your support can make a real difference. Whether through volunteering your time, donating resources, or spreading the word – every action counts. Help us continue our mission of Homeless Helping Homeless and create a brighter future for all.No mouth unfed, No person unhoused, No voice unheard, No back unclothed