SLV Voices for Democracy
Date:
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via Indivisible
Location Details:
Hwy 9 & 236, Boulder Creek
Connect with like minded local residents to feel supported, build a community, get involved & make a difference.
Every other Saturday 10-12, downtown Boulder Creek @ the corner of 236 & Hwy9 we gather to show up for change, support one another & respond with voices for those who need to be heard.
2026 Dates to June: 1/24, 2/7/, 2/21, 3/7, 3/21, 4/4, 4/18, 5/2, 5/16, 5/30, 6/13, 6/27....etc.
This a local Indivisible event!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/883...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 22, 2026 10:26AM
