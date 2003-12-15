SLV Voices for Democracy

Date:

Saturday, January 24, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

via Indivisible

Location Details:

Hwy 9 & 236, Boulder Creek

Connect with like minded local residents to feel supported, build a community, get involved & make a difference.



Every other Saturday 10-12, downtown Boulder Creek @ the corner of 236 & Hwy9 we gather to show up for change, support one another & respond with voices for those who need to be heard.



2026 Dates to June: 1/24, 2/7/, 2/21, 3/7, 3/21, 4/4, 4/18, 5/2, 5/16, 5/30, 6/13, 6/27....etc.



This a local Indivisible event!